Protesters against Gaza war halt traffic in Dallas outside Jewish National Fund conference

Protesters against Gaza war halt traffic outside conference in Dallas

DALLAS — Demonstrators briefly blocked Market Center Blvd. in Dallas to oppose a meeting of the Jewish National Fund late Thursday afternoon.

According to the organization Jewish Voice for Peace Dallas, around 20 people were protesting the Jewish National Fund's alleged support of Israel's military intervention in Gaza.

Several demonstrators were handcuffed by Dallas police and led away. The group "planted" a tree in the middle of the road that was later removed by police.

The four-day Global Conference for Israel 2024 began this Thursday. According to the event's website, the conference is focused on "solidarity, inspiration, tactical and practical solutions to standing up against Jew-hatred" and fundraising initiatives.

Additional protests are expected during the four-day event.

This is a developing story.