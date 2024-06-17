Humidity continues for North Texas as tropical system develops in Gulf

NORTH TEXAS — High humidity Monday pushed the feels-like temperature in the 100° range.

There has been very modest storm/rain shower activity across our eastern counties this afternoon. It ends at the end of the day.

The big story continues to be 91L, a possible tropical depression or tropical storm developing in the southern part of the Gulf of Mexico. As of 2 p.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center puts the chance of it becoming at least a Depression at 70%.

This system will push a plume of tropical moisture into North Texas. With the additional moisture, we expect more cloud cover and better rain chances. The best chance for both will be Wednesday, on Juneteenth.

Rain chances on Tuesday look much the same as Monday, mostly in the eastern counties and rather modest.

There is great variance across the forecast models on what happens Wednesday.

If this developing tropical storm overachieves and becomes the first Tropical Storm of the season (Alberto), we'll be instead in the subsidence zone of this circulation. This is where along the fringe of the circulation the air is actually sinking, cutting off any chance of storms bubbling up in the daytime heating.

Right now we'll keep the rain chances in the 30%-40% range with the highest chances across our southern counties.

The amount of moisture in the air is about 150% of normal, so any storms that get going could produce tremendous rain amounts. There is a slight flood risk on Wednesday because of this.

The First Alert Weather Team will monitor this threat throughout the day and evening on Wednesday. Severe weather is unlikely but gusty winds and frequent lighting will be around along with the flood threat.

These rain chances carry into Wednesday night and all the way to the start of the day on Thursday. As the system comes onshore in Mexico, it pulls the rain chances down to our southwest. There is a risk of dangerous flooding in southern Texas this week.

As soon as the rain chances leave (by mid-morning Thursday), we get right back to hot summer weather. Still, no triple-digit highs are forecast but feel-like temperatures will be in that range by next weekend: