Human remains found in wooded area of Mesquite during search for missing Dallas ISD teacher's assistant

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — During a search for a missing Dallas ISD teacher's assistant Thursday, Seagoville police discovered human remains in a wooded area of Mesquite.

At 5:53 p.m. Oct. 12, Mesquite police were sent to the area near Interstate 20 and Lawson Road to investigate remains found by officers with the Seagoville Police Department during a search for Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, who went missing two weeks ago.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, 24. Dallas Police Department

Olascoaga vanished after dropping a friend off at the Creekside mobile home park in Seagoville on Sept. 27. Her family says that friend received some disturbing text messages afterward, asking if they were missing someone and warning she would never be found.

Her family's spokesperson says they were notified Thursday about the search, but that they have not received confirmation on the identification of the remains.

Mesquite police said this remains an ongoing investigation and that more information will be released as it becomes available.

In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to contact majorcrimes@cityofmesquite.com.