Vietnam War Huey helicopter arrives at National Medal of Honor Museum in North Texas

ARLINGTON — A piece of history was hand-delivered to Texas Thursday morning.

A combat-tested and restored Huey helicopter made its way to the National Medal of Honor Museum for an unveiling years in the making.

"[It's] seen a lot of combat. It's carried a lot of wounded and dying," said Pat Rodgers, an Army veteran.

Rodgers is a Vietnam vet who used to fly the same helicopter during the war. He and his team worked to restore the helicopter.

"the enemy is firing at you as you're going in to rescue the wounded," Rodgers said. "There are many cases of medivac aircraft being shot down going into rescue wounded."

Rodgers and his team made sure to keep all the details as authentic as possible.

"We actually painted the name of General Brady's wife on the nose," said Rodgers. "It kind of makes the restoration complete."

The complete restoration of a metal hero from near scrap junk to museum centerpiece.

"Makes me feel like I've done something and played a little part in keeping the history of the country," Rodgers said.

A piece of history that's made its final landing in Texas.

