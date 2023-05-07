Texas House committee calls for the expulsion of Rep. Slaton over 'inappropriate sexual conduct'

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A North Texas State Representative may be forced out of the Legislature.

On Saturday, the House General Investigating Committee recommended the full House expel Republican Rep. Bryan Slaton of Royse City, after an investigation found he had inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old female member of his staff.

The committee chair, Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Kerrville, addressed the House chamber Saturday. "This committee unanimously recommends discipline of Representative Slaton by expelling him from a member of this body. The expulsion of a fellow member is a level of punishment we don't take lightly. It is not meant to punish the member, but to protect the integrity and dignity of this legislative body."

Murr said the full House will vote on Tuesday on whether to expel Slaton, who took his seat in 2021.

The allegations against Slaton first surfaced last month and the House committee hired a former judge to conduct an investigation.

Slaton, who is married and has a son, is accused of having sex with the woman late at night at his apartment in Austin.

Murr said, "We find Representative has engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a subordinate. That behavior was induced by alcohol Representative Slaton provided to that 19-year-old subordinate."

According to the report, the woman told the investigator she felt intimidated and threatened.

"Representative Slaton then acted systematically to influence that subordinate and multiple witnesses and obstruct the investigation into the matter to the detriment of both our chamber and those who work here," said Murr.

The report said Slaton admitted to what happened to another unidentified lawmaker.

CBS News Texas reached out to Slaton's legislative office and his attorney seeking comment, but we didn't hear back.