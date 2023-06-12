Hot temperatures catch North Texans off guard Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — As we look ahead to the triple digit temperatures we're expected to feel across the DFW Metroplex in just a few days, the heat still caught a lot of North Texans off guard this weekend.

"I wasn't ready for the 'summer, summer' but you know it was creeping up," said Breyanna Price. She and her daughter were staying cool by Klyde Warren Park fountains Sunday.

Some families spent the day at the Lake Highland North Recreation Center's splash pad, hoping the cool waters there would help them stay cool.

MedStar said they often get a spike in heat-related calls this time of year. They've already had 110 since May 1.

In temperatures like this, heat exhaustion and heat strokes are real concerns.

"Heat exhaustion is when the body begins to have heat fatigue. People will be sweaty, they'll still be conscious, their skin will be cool...maybe a little bit clammy," said MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky.

If left untreated, heat exhaustion can turn into a heat stroke—which could be deadly.

MedStar said when the temperature soars above 90 degrees, you should remember these tips:

Always drink plenty of water during the day

Stay in a well-ventilated place with a fan or air conditioning

Wear light or loose clothing if you do go outdoors

"The best plan is to not go outside if you don't have to when the weather is super hot. Stay indoors with air conditioning, especially if you have underlying medical conditions," Zavadsky said.

Hot car deaths are also a concern.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in just 10 minutes a car can heat up by 20 degrees.

"Figure out some ways to remind yourself your kids are in the back of the car, especially for new parents who aren't used to summers in Texas," he said.

With temperatures expected to hit above 100 degrees this week, MedStar will be on high alert. "Get ready now and prepare for that," Zavadsky said.