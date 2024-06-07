Watch CBS News
Hot, sunny weekend, return of rain next week in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Check off another 90°+ day in the books as our high temperature reached 95° on Friday.

Thanks to an area of high pressure sitting over Texas, we are cloud-free and will have a lot of sunshine this weekend. Grab the sunscreen and hats because the UV index is in the very high category for your weekend. However, this is the first dry weekend we've had in a few weeks so take advantage and soak up some sunshine.

You will notice though that the dewpoint is a bit higher this weekend so yes that good ole humidity is back and so are feels like temps near 100°.

 The rain doesn't stay away for long as a cold front approaches North Texas late Sunday and then stalls over North Texas on Monday. The rain coverage increases to 50% Monday and Tuesday and a few storms can't be ruled out. I don't think we will see widespread heavy rain so I am not as concerned for flash flooding. Over a three-day period parts of North Texas could see near 0.10" up to 1.00".

The rain comes to an end on Wednesday as the frontal boundary lifts out of North Texas and we see a return to drier air and sunshine. The First Alert forecast shows the cooler air along with the cold front Monday doesn't last long either as the sunshine returns in full force toward the end of the week. 

First published on June 7, 2024 / 11:18 PM CDT

