Hot, humid conditions bring spotty severe weather threat to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — A Weather Alert has been issued for this afternoon into the evening hours for the potential of more severe storms in parts of North Texas.

The greatest risk of severe storms is for our Western counties in the level 3, Enhanced Risk when storms initialize along a dryline.

The threat level decreases heading east as storms are expected to gradually weaken as they move into more stable air.

Storms will fire in our western counties as early as 4 p.m. and will likely be the strongest when they first develop.

Very large hail, damaging winds, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado are all possible.

Please be weather aware as you enjoy the day.

Storms may arrive in the Metroplex as early as 6-7pm with the potential of large hail and damaging winds.

The coverage is expected to be less than we have seen the past few days.

Eastern counties will likely remain dry.

Not only do we have storms later today, but we have a lot of heat and humidity.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s but the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

Please remember your heat safety precautions heading through this weekend as triple digit heat indices continue into Sunday.

Stay hydrated, wear light colored and loss fitting clothing and take breaks in the A/C to cool off.

A weak front moves through the area Sunday evening and ushers in a bit of relief for our Memorial Day with lower humidity.

Rain and storms increase starting Tuesday evening into the end of next week.

Have a safe holiday weekend.