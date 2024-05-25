Watch CBS News
Hot, humid conditions bring spotty severe weather threat to North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — A Weather Alert has been issued for this afternoon into the evening hours for the potential of more severe storms in parts of North Texas.

br1.png

The greatest risk of severe storms is for our Western counties in the level 3, Enhanced Risk when storms initialize along a dryline.

br2.png

The threat level decreases heading east as storms are expected to gradually weaken as they move into more stable air.

br3.png

Storms will fire in our western counties as early as 4 p.m. and will likely be the strongest when they first develop.

Very large hail, damaging winds, localized flooding, and an isolated tornado are all possible.

Please be weather aware as you enjoy the day.

br4.png

Storms may arrive in the Metroplex as early as 6-7pm with the potential of large hail and damaging winds.

The coverage is expected to be less than we have seen the past few days.

Eastern counties will likely remain dry.

br5.png

Not only do we have storms later today, but we have a lot of heat and humidity.

Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s but the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

br6.png

Please remember your heat safety precautions heading through this weekend as triple digit heat indices continue into Sunday.

Stay hydrated, wear light colored and loss fitting clothing and take breaks in the A/C to cool off.

br7.png
br8.png

A weak front moves through the area Sunday evening and ushers in a bit of relief for our Memorial Day with lower humidity.

Rain and storms increase starting Tuesday evening into the end of next week.

br9.png

Have a safe holiday weekend. 

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 8:21 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

