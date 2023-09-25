Hot, dry weather returns for last days of September

Warm and dry for the next several days

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Severe weather Sunday night ended the last full weekend of September and its run of record highs.

DFW has now logged more 100° days after August 31 than ever before. The previous record was 8 days. It is the 3rd hottest September so far and the hottest year recorded so far.

Tuesday, we'll have wall-to-wall sunshine and lower humidity by afternoon. Sunglasses and sunblock are needed!

We'll close the month with above-normal temperatures. The start of the Texas State Fair will be storm-free but hot on the Midway!

There isn't much relief from this dry year and hot weather. The next 7 days of rainfall look to miss North Texas.

Meanwhile, the October outlook just came out and there is a good chance we have a month with above-normal temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast. Starting Tuesday, there are a string of sunny days. It'll be the first of October on Sunday but will feel like the end of August. Fall weather continues to be elusive.