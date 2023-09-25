Watch CBS News
Hot, dry weather returns for last days of September

By Jeff Ray

CBS Texas

Warm and dry for the next several days
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Severe weather Sunday night ended the last full weekend of September and its run of record highs. 

DFW has now logged more 100° days after August 31 than ever before. The previous record was 8 days. It is the 3rd hottest September so far and the hottest year recorded so far.

Tuesday, we'll have wall-to-wall sunshine and lower humidity by afternoon. Sunglasses and sunblock are needed!

We'll close the month with above-normal temperatures. The start of the Texas State Fair will be storm-free but hot on the Midway!

There isn't much relief from this dry year and hot weather. The next 7 days of rainfall look to miss North Texas. 

Meanwhile, the October outlook just came out and there is a good chance we have a month with above-normal temperatures.

Here is the 7-day forecast. Starting Tuesday, there are a string of sunny days. It'll be the first of October on Sunday but will feel like the end of August. Fall weather continues to be elusive.  

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

September 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

