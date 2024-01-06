Hopes dashed after tip on missing man Logan Jacinto leads in wrong direction; search continues

DALLAS - The family of missing Dallas man Logan Jacinto says their hopes were dashed Saturday afternoon when they got a tip that their missing brother and husband may have checked himself in at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. A few hours later they found out he was never there.

"We were positive, we were set on that we were going to bring him home today," said Sydonia Jacinto, Logan Jacinto's sister.

For days, law enforcement and volunteer groups have searched the woods and fields surrounding the area where Logan Jacinto crashed his car off of Highway 175 in Kaufman County on Tuesday night. He hasn't been seen since.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Officers, their K-9s and more volunteers were out again Saturday morning searching for any sign of Jacinto. But his family says they told volunteers to stop the search when they got a tip that a man with the same name and date of birth as Logan Jacinto, had checked himself into Parkland Hospital in Dallas late last night. They were hoping it was him.

"We were jumping crying earlier for joy thinking like we got somebody, my brother," said Sydonia Jacinto.

It was a false alarm. Jacinto's family says they met with the Kaufman County Sheriff's office at Parkland Saturday afternoon and confirmed he was never here.

"They had video footage of it and they took a picture and it wasn't him," said Sydonia Jacinto. "Everybody was calling the hospitals looking for my brother and they must've accidentally hit the check-in, that he checked in button, so we're back to square one again."

The family's hopes of finding him today were dashed.

"Today's his birthday too so we were hoping to find him," said Sydonia Jacinto.

His sister says they'll continue organizing volunteer search parties in Kaufman County.

"Anybody who wants to come out and help, come out and help search for him, because we're not gonna stop until he is found," said Sydonia Jacinto.

Logan Jacinto's sister also tells us the Sheriff's Office plans to bring in additional agencies to assist in the search. We've reached out to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office for comment but have not heard back.