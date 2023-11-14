Search continues for missing teen Hope Laidlaw, last seen two weeks ago

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The mother of a 15 year old who was reported missing two weeks ago is desperate to find her daughter.

Where's Hope? Have you seen her? Contact law enforcement officials if so. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Hope Laidlaw left her home in El Paso, and may have traveled 600 miles away to Dallas on Oct. 30. She's described as 5'3", 145 lbs., with brown eyes with brown hair.

"There is nothing that you could do that would make me stop loving you or wanting to see you home safely. Please reach out and let me know that you are safe. I love you," shared Hope's mom, Danielle Laidlaw.

She told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children she spoke to Hope the day before Halloween and nothing seemed out of the ordinary... but the next day "she was gone."

Police said the teen may be traveling in a green 2010 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plates SHY6628.

She may also be using the last name Carrington.

Anyone with information about Hope's whereabouts, is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the El Paso Police Department at 1-915-832-4400.