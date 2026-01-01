Coast Guard suspends search for woman who went overboard from cruise ship on New Year's Day

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended it search for a 77-year-old woman who went overboard from a Holland America Line cruise ship on New Year's Day.

The woman was a passenger on the Nieuw Statendam ship, which was roughly 40 miles northeast of Sabana, Cuba, when she went overboard on Thursday, the Coast Guard said.

"Cruise ship personnel and #USCG crews searched for approx. 8 hours over 690 square miles," the Coast Guard said. It deployed the Cutter William Trump and an MH-60 helicopter to help with the search.

The cruise ship departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday and was on a seven-day journey through the eastern Caribbean, according to Holland America Line.

"The captain and crew initiated search and rescue procedures and are searching the area working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard," the cruise line said in a statement. "Our family assistance team is supporting the guest's family, and our thoughts are with the guest's loved ones during this difficult time."

The ship was scheduled to dock at Key West, Florida, on Friday, but that stop was canceled because of the ongoing search, the cruise line said.