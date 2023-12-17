Watch CBS News
Local News

Holiday drone show breaks 2 Guinness World Records in North Richland Hills

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - Breaking world records in a festive way Sunday night in North Texas!

Sky Elements Drones launched over 1,499 drones Sunday night in its hometown of North Richland Hills. The 700'-tall drone show marked the largest and tallest drone show ever witnessed in the state. 

Thousands of people gathered around Birdville ISD stadium to watch the drones fly in formation creating holiday scenes in the sky.

The company says it was trying to set at least two Guinness World Records during the show, the "Largest Fictional Character made with multi-rotors or drones" and "Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones."    

The company set both records on Sunday.

CBS News Texas' Ken Molestina profiled Sky Elements Drones earlier this month. You can watch his story about what it takes to program the drones for a 10-minute show below.

Drones light up the night sky, delivering holiday cheer in December 02:00

First published on December 17, 2023 / 10:29 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.