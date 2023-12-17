Holiday drone show breaks 2 Guinness World Records in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - Breaking world records in a festive way Sunday night in North Texas!

Sky Elements Drones launched over 1,499 drones Sunday night in its hometown of North Richland Hills. The 700'-tall drone show marked the largest and tallest drone show ever witnessed in the state.

Thousands of people gathered around Birdville ISD stadium to watch the drones fly in formation creating holiday scenes in the sky.

The company says it was trying to set at least two Guinness World Records during the show, the "Largest Fictional Character made with multi-rotors or drones" and "Largest Aerial Image made with multi-rotors or drones."

The company set both records on Sunday.

