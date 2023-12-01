Watch CBS News
Local News

Drones light up the night sky, delivering holiday cheer in December

By Ken Molestina

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - At first glance, it looks like some type of invasion launched from North Texas. But it's just a colorful drone show produced by Sky Elements

drones.jpg
Sky Elements

The business has found a very bright and creative way to deliver some holiday cheer seen for miles. 

It takes owner Rock Boss and his team 80 to 300 hours to make a show, depending on how many drones there are. 

December is packed full with Christmas shows for families to enjoy. 

"The scale of it. What they're able to do, the designers. It's awesome," shared one fan.     

Additionally, Sky Elements is producing drone shows in Louisiana, New Mexico and Florida to name a few.

Ken Molestina
Ken-Molestina_cbsdfw.jpg

Prior to joining CBS 11 News in January 2014 as anchor and reporter, Ken was most recently a reporter for WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, he was a news anchor and reporter at KVIA-TV in El Paso, where he focused on crime and public safety reporting.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 5:48 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.