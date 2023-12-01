Drones light up the night sky, delivering holiday cheer in December

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas) - At first glance, it looks like some type of invasion launched from North Texas. But it's just a colorful drone show produced by Sky Elements.

Sky Elements

The business has found a very bright and creative way to deliver some holiday cheer seen for miles.

It takes owner Rock Boss and his team 80 to 300 hours to make a show, depending on how many drones there are.

December is packed full with Christmas shows for families to enjoy.

"The scale of it. What they're able to do, the designers. It's awesome," shared one fan.

Additionally, Sky Elements is producing drone shows in Louisiana, New Mexico and Florida to name a few.