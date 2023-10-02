Philadelphia artist designs Hispanic Heritage Month cup collection for Starbucks

Meet the Philadelphia artist behind new art at Starbucks Meet the Philadelphia artist behind new art at Starbucks 03:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The next time you step inside a Starbucks, you might notice vivid new artwork on some of the shop's mugs and tumblers. As it turns out, a Philadelphia artist is behind the designs.

Even on a cloudy day in East Falls, you'll find nothing but bright, vibrant colors inside Manuela Guillén's Art Studio.

"I love creating these fun, warm characters," Guillén said. "I try to make sure it's kind of whimsical, kind of magical."

There's a childlike joy to what she does. A passion for art that started at just 5 years old.

"I remember vividly like, I want to do that," Guillén said. "I started drawing on the wall. I wanted to do a ceiling mural, and I definitely got in trouble for that."

Now Guillén's art isn't getting her in trouble, it's getting her noticed nationwide. Her work caught the eye of coffee giant Starbucks on social media.

The company's art program sent her a direct message and this is the result.

A collection for Hispanic Heritage Month, a collaboration that honors Latin American culture.

"I mean, I was shocked. I was very excited," Guillén said. "I was like yeah, I would be honored."

Although, Guillén knew it would be hard to encapsulate the entire Latine experience.

"Latin people are very diverse. Especially where we come from," Guillén said. "Sometimes we might grow up by the Caribbean and by the beach. And sometimes we might live near a mountain where people hike and ski."

Guillén finds inspiration in her own story. She's the daughter of immigrants. A first-generation Cuban Salvadorian American, who grew up in Miami and then moved to Mays Landing, New Jersey, as a teenager.

"Being surrounded by luscious plants, colorful houses, just colorful people, it stays with you forever," Guillén said. "I am those people. That is who I am."

Her heart and bold personality are now spilled out over these five cups.

"I said I wanted pink straws. I want glitter cups. They said, 'Let's do it,'" she said. "We just had fun with it. It was a very beautiful experience."

Only "buenas vibras" -- good vibes here.

Guillén also made it a point to use both English and Spanish in at least one of her designs.

"One side of the arm says 'hola.' The other one says 'Hi.' I told Starbucks I want to do a bilingual cup because I constantly find myself going between the two," she said.

But it's her self-portrait, "Manuela's Dream," that has garnered perhaps the most impactful response.

"I've had people send me their hairstyles and their beauty marks and saying they see themselves in the cup," Guillén said. "And I'm just like wow. The representation that's happening right now, I didn't have that growing up."

And even though her work is now on the national stage, it all comes back to the community here at home.

"If you're part of the community, I hope you feel seen, feel represented and feel heard," she said.