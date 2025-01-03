Heroic Dallas firefighters rescue exotic animals from Plaza Latina pet store

DALLAS — An exotic pet store at Plaza Latina Bazaar shopping center on Harry Hines Boulevard suffered a massive loss after a fire tore through the business Friday.

Many animals perished, but numerous others were rescued and revived, thanks to the heroic efforts of Dallas Fire-Rescue crews.

Dallas firefighters, accustomed to extinguishing flames, became heroes for the smallest of victims, performing CPR on a tortoise and reviving a near-death puppy.

CBS New Texas photojournalist Alexis Ramirez captured exclusive video showing firefighters in action, including a firefighter working intently on a puppy, bringing it back to life.

"I'm an animal lover, so I tried to think about them," said Jasmine Sanchez, whose mother owns a clothing store at Plaza Latina. Sanchez called 911, knowing the animals were inside.

"God uses people, and I just thought about them, that's it. I'm happy for them, but I'm really sad for a lot of them who died inside, and it's sad," Sanchez said.

The crew also saved miniature pigs, guinea pigs, and rabbits. Thanks to their selfless efforts, these animals are tired but alive.

Dallas Animal Services is caring for the nearly two dozen animals that survived.

The two-alarm fire, which started around 9 a.m., saw almost 50 firefighters battling the blaze. The roof partially collapsed. The building housed multiple small businesses, many of which have been at the complex for 25 years. Owners hope to access the building on Saturday to assess damages.