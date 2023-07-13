Here's how some medications can increase your risk of heat-related illness

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Health officials warn some medications can put you at a greater risk of suffering from a heat stroke if you're outside too long.

Dr. Donna Casey with Texas Health Dallas says that heart and blood pressure medications, some allergy medications, like Benadryl, stimulants, and some acne medications can impact your body's ability to reduce heat.

Casey explained, if you take one of those medications and must be outside for long periods of time, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning.

"Take this very seriously and also monitor your family and friends," Casey said. "Go sit down in the air conditioning, sit in [your] car... [take] periodic breaks throughout the day in the worst part of the day when the sun is shining."

It's also important to ensure your medications aren't exposed to extreme heat because temperature can impact prescriptions. Dr. Casey said when medicine is left in hot places like the car or outside, they become less potent, like Insulin and EpiPens.

"If you leave that in your car and it gets hot it becomes inactive," Casey said. "Medications like to be around 68-78 degrees…. You can travel with medications but keep that in mind."