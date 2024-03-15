Heim BBQ owners take a step back from duties, "Heim is still Heim BBQ"

FORT WORTH – The owners of a popular North Texas BBQ restaurant announced they are stepping back from their day-to-day operations.

In a post on social media, Emma and Travis Heim said that although they're taking a step back from their duties at Heim BBQ, they'll still be involved with the business.

"What's made Heim your neighborhood spot for Farm to Smoker BBQ will remain the same," the post said. "Everything from the commitment to sourcing our prime meats, our slow cooking/smoking process, and our famous sides are still front and center at all Heim locations."

There are four Heim BBQ locations across DFW – two in Fort Worth, one in Dallas and the newest location in Burleson.

Heim BBQ first opened its doors in Fort Worth in 2016.