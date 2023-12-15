Heavy rain just ahead of a sunny weekend

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking periods of heavy rain today, but this weekend, the sunshine returns.

As we move through this Friday, keep your rain gear handy.

We're tracking a cold rain for North Texas as a cold front moves in from west to east. Some of the rain could be heavy at times today. A few isolated storms are possible, too. However, the threat for severe weather remains low.

Rain will end from west to east later this evening. Most of the rain, in fact, will be east of I-35 and pushing toward East Texas before midnight. We're expecting between a half inch to an inch of rain with this event. Some areas will see more rain than others. Watch out for water ponding on the roads.

Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s today. Tonight, low temperatures will fall into the low 40s behind the cold front.

With the cold front to our east on Saturday, we'll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

On Sunday, we'll see sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

On Monday and Tuesday, highs will be near 60. We'll see increasing clouds on Tuesday.

A few showers are possible later in the week. And as we look toward Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, some of our forecast models are hinting at showers as Santa Clause comes to town. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.