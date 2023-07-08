Heat advisory for southern North Texas, storm chances for northern region

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A heat advisory is in effect Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the southern portion of North Texas. Meanwhile, there are chances for storms across the northern half Sunday morning, with isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

Afternoon storms Saturday were tracked along the Red River; they've stayed north of the Metroplex all day.

A weak front is expected to come into North Texas Sunday. Overnight storms to the northwest should move in Sunday morning along the leading edge of this front; rain chances are crowded in northwest counties.

The rain and clouds will hold these summer temperatures down. These storms could produce lots of lighting and some heavy rain but severe weather chances are very low.

The rain chance across southern counties is much, much lower. More sunshine along with high humidity means a high heat index. A heat advisory is in effect Sunday afternoon for southern counties, including Kaufman.

This general weather pattern holds again on Monday. While it will be very hot across our southern region, rain chances are much higher along the Red River and in the northwest corner. There is a dome of high pressure to the west; being on the eastern edge of it put a portion of our area in the storm track.

By Wednesday that dome of hot air will slide into North Texas; rain chances disappear and temperatures go up.

More heat advisories are expected later in the week as we start another run of 100 degree days.



Most of the long rain models show a dome of hot high pressure building over the Central Plains starting mid July. There's expected to be a long run of hot and dry weather. The temperature outlook for next week shows the heat building in from the southwest and one last round of rain and storms are in the mid and northern plains.

By mid-week there won't be much rain, but there will be plenty of heat.