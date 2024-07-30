Heat advisory extended into Wednesday in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – As of 4:45 p.m., the high at DFW only reached 95. We'll see if this holds, but that's what higher moisture in the air will do.

Dew points remain in the 70s for a lot of the area, so it's harder for temps to warm up but it also means the humidity is rough.

We're expecting dew points to mix out a bit more by Wednesday afternoon, so highs should get to near 100° in the afternoon.

Heat indices will still be in the heat advisory criteria though, so it's another afternoon where North Texas is highlighted in orange for a heat advisory.

We'll continue to play this game of triple-digit highs and heat index values around heat advisory criteria through the end of the work week.

A weak cold front is expected to move into North Texas this weekend. We'll have a little more cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday, along with low rain chances – but at least it's something! The front will also (hopefully) knock our high temps back into the upper 90s.