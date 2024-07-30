Watch CBS News
Heat advisory extended into Wednesday in North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – As of 4:45 p.m., the high at DFW only reached 95. We'll see if this holds, but that's what higher moisture in the air will do.

Dew points remain in the 70s for a lot of the area, so it's harder for temps to warm up but it also means the humidity is rough.

 We're expecting dew points to mix out a bit more by Wednesday afternoon, so highs should get to near 100° in the afternoon. 

Heat indices will still be in the heat advisory criteria though, so it's another afternoon where North Texas is highlighted in orange for a heat advisory.

We'll continue to play this game of triple-digit highs and heat index values around heat advisory criteria through the end of the work week.

A weak cold front is expected to move into North Texas this weekend. We'll have a little more cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday, along with low rain chances – but at least it's something! The front will also (hopefully) knock our high temps back into the upper 90s. 

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

