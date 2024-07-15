Heat advisory continues for North Texas ahead of cooler temps

NORTH TEXAS — Practice your heat precautions Tuesday afternoon. North Texas has a lot of visitors in town, many of who might not be familiar with this kind of heat. Keep an eye on everyone. Stay out of direct sun if you can, take frequent breaks from the heat, and drink plenty of water.

Monday was the first 100° day at DFW since the start of the month. We've had a week's worth of triple-digit highs so far this summer.

This is significantly lower than in the last couple of years.

North Texas can expect an even hotter day Tuesday, perhaps the hottest day of the year so far.

North Texas will have another hot day on Wednesday. We should start seeing some rain chances by afternoon that might keep us out of the triple-digits. By Thursday a front moves into North Texas and much cooler weather arrives.

We are halfway through the summer of '24. So far? It has been a little bit on the warm side with a little bit more rain than the 30-year normal.

A significant weather pattern shift is forecast by mid-week. High pressure moves to the west, opening the door for a cold front on Thursday.

Instead of a massive heat dome sitting over middle America, typical of mid-summer, there might be a low-pressure system sitting over the midwest by early next week.

It appears the second half of July won't be anything like last year. Contrast the weather we got in 2023 in this period with what the European model is predicting for this year for the same period.

The Climate Prediction Center is also showing a good chance of below-normal temperatures all the way to the end of the month.

The best days for a chance of free water for your yard look to be Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The 7-day forecast ends with weather not very typical of mid-summer.