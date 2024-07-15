Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat advisory continues for North Texas ahead of cooler temps

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Temps slowly drop as the sun sets in North Texas
Temps slowly drop as the sun sets in North Texas 02:45

NORTH TEXAS — Practice your heat precautions Tuesday afternoon. North Texas has a lot of visitors in town, many of who might not be familiar with this kind of heat. Keep an eye on everyone. Stay out of direct sun if you can, take frequent breaks from the heat, and drink plenty of water.

download.png

Monday was the first 100° day at DFW since the start of the month. We've had a week's worth of triple-digit highs so far this summer.

download.png

This is significantly lower than in the last couple of years.

download.png

North Texas can expect an even hotter day Tuesday, perhaps the hottest day of the year so far.

download.png

North Texas will have another hot day on Wednesday. We should start seeing some rain chances by afternoon that might keep us out of the triple-digits. By Thursday a front moves into North Texas and much cooler weather arrives.

download.png

We are halfway through the summer of '24. So far? It has been a little bit on the warm side with a little bit more rain than the 30-year normal.

download.png

A significant weather pattern shift is forecast by mid-week. High pressure moves to the west, opening the door for a cold front on Thursday.  

download.png

Instead of a massive heat dome sitting over middle America, typical of mid-summer, there might be a low-pressure system sitting over the midwest by early next week.

download.png

It appears the second half of July won't be anything like last year. Contrast the weather we got in 2023 in this period with what the European model is predicting for this year for the same period.

download.png

The Climate Prediction Center is also showing a good chance of below-normal temperatures all the way to the end of the month.

download.png

The best days for a chance of free water for your yard look to be Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The 7-day forecast ends with weather not very typical of mid-summer.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.