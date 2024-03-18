Heartbreak in Highland Park after 9-year-old girl dies in car accident

DALLAS — The Park Cities community is coming together for a family involved in a serious crash in Vernon on Saturday.

Neighbors and friends say the Mullens family was driving back to Dallas from a spring break trip, when a car hit them head-on, killing their youngest daughter, 9-year-old Molly Mullens.

"When you hear about it for another parent, you know, your heart just hurts because it can happen to anybody and especially in your own community," says parent, Gia Cicilese, who has a daughter close to Molly's age and goes to her same school. "But when it's when it's a small child, I think it's just one of the most challenging things that a human endures. I think, as another human, the best thing that we can do is just be understanding."

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the crash happened off U.S. 70 and the cause is still under investigation.

Investigators say another driver lost control during a storm and hit the Mullens' car head-on. Molly died at a hospital.

Both parents, Michael and Marissa Mullens, as well as their two teenage boys, Conner and Sean Mullens, suffered injuries from the crash and are in the hospital.

Sergeant Juan Gutierrez with Texas DPS says the Vernon community is rallying and supporting the family. He says a couple found the Mullens' goldendoodle, Allie, who went missing from the crash.

"It was a big deal, just because, with all the tragedy, to just to bring a little bit of light back to the family. I think that meant everything to them," Gutierrez says.

"There's just nothing you can do about anybody that goes through that tragedy, except feel for them. Nothing but time can heal a hurt like that," adds Cicilese.

Highland Park ISD confirms Molly attended University Park Elementary and sent CBS News Texas a statement about Molly's passing:

HP Family,

It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness we share the tragic news of the unexpected passing of one of our own cherished students, Molly Mullens, a bright and beloved third grader at University Park Elementary.

Molly's life was cut short in a devastating automobile accident that also resulted in the hospitalization of her two brothers, Conner Mullens, a student at HPMS, and Sean Mullens, a student at HPHS. Both parents, Michael and Marissa Mullens, are also in the hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the accident. We are relieved to report that all are in stable condition at this time.

Molly was a radiant presence in her family and within our community. She was known for her infectious laughter, boundless curiosity, and unwavering kindness, which touched the hearts of everyone she met. She embodied the joy of learning and the spirit of generosity we cherish in our District.

University Park Elementary Principal, Kim Banuelos, shared her thoughts on Molly, stating, "Molly exemplified joy and kindness in our school. Her enthusiasm for life and learning was noticeable, and she had a remarkable way of making each day brighter for everyone around her. Molly's absence will be deeply felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing her."

As our community grapples with this immense loss, we want to extend our deepest condolences to the Mullens family during this incredibly difficult time. Details regarding Molly's memorial service are yet to be determined. In the meantime, we encourage our community to support one another and honor Molly's memory through thoughts and prayers. - Highland Park ISD