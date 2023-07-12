Has solar power helped out the Texas power grid this summer?

Has solar power helped out the Texas power grid this summer?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — With a long stretch of triple-digit heat in the forecast, a lot of North Texans will have their minds on the power grid, questioning whether it will hold up this summer.

CBS News Texas recently received a viewer question about solar power's contributions to the grid:

So, we looked into the numbers and took the question to an energy expert.

On Tuesday, solar energy production on ERCOT's grid peaked at 2 p.m. At that time, solar made up 15.5% of demand.

Energy economist Ed Hirs said that while that may not seem like a lot, every bit of energy counts on days where temperatures reach triple digits. "Every incremental addition to the portfolio of power plants on the Texas grid has been helping, especially as we've hit peak demand already this summer in June."

Solar power generation in Texas has increased significantly over the past few years. For all of 2020, ERCOT data shows solar power accounted for just 2% of ERCOT's energy. In 2021, that number jumped to 4%. And in 2022, it was 6%.

You can get real-time data about the ERCOT's power grid here.