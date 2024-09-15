Harris and Trump have different visions in their plans for the economy and taxes

With the economy at the top of voters' concerns, Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink compares the economic and tax plans proposed by Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Plus, a passionate discussion after the debate over abortion and a victory for college students who challenged the Tarrant County Judge's proposal to remove early voting locations from their campuses. This and more in the latest episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Sept 15, 2024).



Different Visions

When it comes to their economic plans, Vice President Harris and former President Trump have different visions. Harris wants to increase deductions for business start-up costs from $5,000 to $50,000, a tax credit of $6,000 for parents of newborns, and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers.

She would also raise taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year and increase the rate on corporations from 21% to 28% Harris also agreed with former President Donald Trump to end taxes on tips.

Aside from his plan to end taxes on tips, the former President has just added a new provision: end the tax on overtime pay. Trump would also extend all personal and business tax cuts that he signed into law in 2017. He also wants to end taxes on social security, lift restrictions on energy production, and reduce government regulations.

Passionate Debate

The presidential candidates discussed their plans for the economy, along with border security and abortion during the ABC News Presidential Debate last week. Jack broke down parts of the debate with Michael Williams, a Republican and former Texas Railroad Commissioner and former Texas Education Agency Commissioner along with Kim Olson, a Democrat who is a retired Colonel in the United States Air Force and a 25-year combat veteran. She also ran for Congress and Texas Agriculture Commissioner. Their responses were as passionate as the debate itself.

Watch Jack's conversation with Olson and Williams:





Early Voting Fight

Tarrant County college students declared victory last week after a majority of county commissioners sided with them and against County Judge Tim O'Hare's proposal to remove early voting locations off college campuses.

Watch Amelia Mugavero's story here:

Managing the Vote: High Turnover Among Election Administrators In Texas Since 2020 Election

A CBS News investigation has found since the 2020 election, Texas has seen a high turnover rate of people who oversee the elections in the state's 254 counties. More than one third of the election administrators and county clerks are new as the 2024 election approaches.

A report by the Bipartisan Policy Center released in April found, "Increased hostility could be contributing to recent increases in turnover, with election officials and administration facing heightened scrutiny, threats, and harassment."

The center found Texas' turnover rate of county elections officials as of January this year was 41%, meaning more than a third are new compared to those who had the job in 2020.

A CBS News analysis of research from the OSET Institute, found that since 2020, 77 of the state's 254 counties lost at least one election administrator or county clerk who ran elections.

At least 13 Texas counties lost more than one election administrator or county clerk.

Dallas County Election Administrator Heider Garcia told CBS News Texas, "I think it's going to be an intense season coming after the 2020 election. There's been a lot of pressure, and the tone, and social media can be very difficult."

Watch Jack's story on Managing the Vote here: