Harris, Allred push for abortion rights in Houston while Cruz attends Trump event on border security in Austin

With days before the election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump brought their campaigns to the Lone Star State even though it's not a battleground state. Plus, opposition to three ballot propositions called the Dallas HERO Initiative is building and becoming more vocal. Dozens of current and past city leaders are speaking out against the measures. Jack Fink covers these stories in the latest episode of Eye On Politics from Austin. (original air date: October 27, 2024.)

Texas Two-Step: Visit by the major presidential candidates

Jack took Eye On Politics on the road to Austin, where former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of supporters about border security and crimes committed by migrants. Senator Ted Cruz attended Trump's event Friday afternoon inside a hangar at Austin's airport. After his speech, the former President did an interview with Joe Rogan at his studio in Austin. His podcast reportedly has nearly 15 million followers, many of them young men who analysts say could make a difference in this close election.

On the same day, Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned In Houston where she and Texas Senate candidate Colin Allred spoke about abortion and reproductive rights. The Vice President and Allred have both made this issue a central part of their campaigns. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade two years ago, the Republican-dominated state legislature passed a near ban on the procedure in Texas. Before her speech, the Vice President did an interview with author and motivational speaker Brene Brown on her podcast.

Watch Jack's report on the Trump event:

Watch Vice President Kamala Harris, Congressman Colin Allred at Houston rally:

While Texas is not a battleground state, it is competitive. The Real Clear Politics average of polls here in Texas shows Trump leads Harris by six percentage points, 51.6 percent to 45.6 percent.

The Texas Senate race is closer. Cruz leads Allred by four point two percentage points, 49.6 percent to 45.4 percent. Congressman Allred's decision to campaign with the Vice President for the first time signified a change in strategy. Until now, he has not mentioned her during his campaign appearances. Jack discussed Allred's decision to appear with Vice President Harris with SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson.





Watch Jack's interview with Professor Wilson:





Battleground States

Both former President Trump and Vice President Harris will be returning to the all-important seven battleground states, where the presidential race will be won.



Battle intensifies over Dallas HERO Initiative

In Dallas, the political battle over three propositions on the ballot is heating up. Dozens of current and former Mayors, city council members, Dallas county leaders, and state representatives representing the city, and other civic leaders are coming together to voice their opposition to what's called the Dallas HERO Initiative. Last weekend, former Mayors joined city leaders at a news conference and then went into neighborhoods knocking on doors to spread their message against propositions S, T, and U.

The Dallas Police Association joined other police associations and the Dallas Fire Fighters Association in opposing the measures.

Proposition S would change the city charter to allow a Dallas resident to file a lawsuit against the city to require city officials to comply with the city charter and ordinances. Proposition T would allow a survey of residents to determine whether the City Manager could be fired or receive a bonus. Proposition U would require the city to increase the number of police officers to four thousand and maintain that among other things. Jack spoke with three former Dallas Mayors: Laura Miller, Ron Kirk, and Tom Leppert at Klyde Warren Park.

Watch Jack's full interview with former Mayors Miller, Kirk, and Leppert:

Backers of the Dallas HERO Initiative are pushing their message on digital billboards around the city. Jack also spoke with Pete Marocco, Executive Director of the Dallas HERO Initiative in downtown.

Watch Jack's full interview with Pete Marocco:



