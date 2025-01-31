Watch CBS News
Knife-wielding suspect killed, Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy injured in Haltom City incident

By Doug Myers, Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

HALTOM CITY – A suspect is dead and a Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy was injured after an incident in Haltom City on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Jennifer Gabbert, chief of staff for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, said a knife-wielding suspect wounded the deputy while deputies were serving a warrant on Twin Oaks Drive near Denton Highway, just north of North Loop 820.

The suspect was subsequently fatally shot, Gabbert said. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said. 

Gabbert said no more information would immediately be released. 

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.

