Halloween fun for everyone in DFW

Here are some Halloween events across DFW

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Halloween weekend is officially here and there are tons of exciting and spooky events for families to attend!

The Fort Worth Zoo is hosting "Boo at the Zoo." The zoo is asking guests to wear their costumes. There will be there will be trick-or treating, a Halloween-themed live animal stage show, pumpkin decorating and more.

The Hilton Anatole in Dallas will give more than 100 underprivileged local kids and their parents with a safe, fun Halloween celebration from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

In Collin County, Children's Lighthouse of Allen is hosting a free trunk-or-treat. The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will host its annual "Ick or Treat" event from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Medical City Alliance will put on a costume contest and hand out candy. For entry, bring one non-perishable food item for donation.

Adults can get in on the Halloween fun, too, at the annual Dallas Halloween Block Party, where those who are 21 and older can enjoy spooky drinks.