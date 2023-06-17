Here's where hail was reported in North Texas this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It has been a very active period in North Texas for severe storms – with large to giant size hail falling.

From Saturday, June 10 through Thursday, June 15, there were 249 hail reports from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Nearly every county in North Texas saw hail these past six days.

Saturday, Severe storms moved through the counties of Ellis, Navarro and Hunt counties. The largest hail stone was 2.5", which fell three miles southeast of Rice.

Sunday, June 11 was a hot day with temps topping out at 99°. Late in the day, storms developed and moved into North Texas in the evening hours. Denton, Parker, Tarrant, Rockwall and Hunt counties all experience storms with large hail. The largest hailstone report was a whopping 4.25" (grapefruit size hail!) which fell two miles southwest of Double Oak.

North Texas wasn't done with the severe weather and on Tuesday, June 12, the bullseye was more of a line as a supercell storms traveled more than 200 miles from near Brown county through the metroplex. Comanche, Erath, Hood, Somervell, Johnson, Tarrant, Dallas and Kaufman counties all saw hail. The largest hail stone measured 5" and fell one mile northeast of Mansfield.

We didn't have a chance to catch our breath during the midweek as another round of severe weather moved through North Texas late in the afternoon and evening hours.

Once again, the main threat with these storms was the large to giant size hail. Hail fell from Jack county to Wise, Dallas, Ellis, Hunt, Denton, Kaufman and Van Zandt counties. The largest hail stone reported on Tuesday, June 13, was 2.5" in Pecan Hill.

Wednesday was a rinse and repeat of severe storms developing once again in the late afternoon hours into the evening hours. The National Weather Service also saying the biggest threat was very large to giant size hail possible. Once again, that happened but only for a few counties in North Texas.

Ellis and Van Zandt counties were under the bullseye with storms that developed on the south side of a stalled boundary. The largest hail stone reported was 3.5" two miles southeast of Van and a 3" size hailstone fell two miles northeast of Waxahachie.

Thursday, June 15, was a different setup with the storms but the threat was the same. Severe storms with very large hail, damaging winds were possible. The slight difference was the potential of some isolated tornadoes.

The severe storms this time moved southeast out of Oklahoma and had large hail and damaging winds. Just before 7 p.m., the storms crossed the state line and continue raging through North Texas through the late evening hours and early morning hours of Friday.

Montague, Cooke, Denton, Collin and Hopkins counties took the direct hit from these storms. The largest hail stone being reported is 5" which fell in Sanger. On top of that, straight line wind damage was reported in Lavon, Como and in Hopkins county.

While there were some severe storms early in the morning of Friday, June 16, severe weather and storms with large hail didn't happen in North Texas.

Of note: We know it is possible to have severe storms with large hail here in North Texas this week. However, it is exceptionally rare to have hail as large at 4" in diameter (softball size) to the size of a grapefruit or even the diameter of a DVD.