H-E-B announces opening date for Allen location

H-E-B has competition in North Texas, but also has lower prices

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – H-E-B is opening its doors in another North Texas city.

The H-E-B location in Allen is set to open at 6 a.m. on Oct. 4.

This location will offer customers a full-service pharmacy, curbside and home delivery, a primary care clinic and H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru.

Customers can begin scheduling orders for curbside pickup beginning at 1 a.m. on Oct. 2. Those orders can be picked up on opening day.

H-E-B in Allen is located at 575 E. Exchange Parkway and will be open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The popular Texas grocer also announced plans to open stores in Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall. These stores are expected to open in 2025.

Over the course of this year, H-E-B has opened in McKinney and Mansfield.