Guard hailed as hero after attack during escape of 3 teens from North Texas facility

TARRANT COUNTY – The father of a guard attacked by three teens during their escape from a North Texas detention facility says she's facing a long road to recovery, while her team is calling her a hero for her actions.

The incident triggered a manhunt that ended 80 miles away with the trio of juveniles being placed under arrest.

David Galindo, Christy Galindo's father, said the single mother of two is recovering well considering the ordeal she's been through.

His daughter remains hospitalized at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Her father says her team at the Lake Granbury Youth Services Center is praising her for the way she jumped into action when the three teens escaped.

"They intended to hurt anyone and everyone that got in their way," he said.

Christy Galindo had only been working as a guard at the Lake Granbury Youth Services Center since August. But on Sunday, the three juveniles, one who was being held on a murder charge, got out.

"My understanding is that she responded or was going to help the first security guard that was attacked," David Galindo said. "Then, as she went into action to keep them from escaping, they turned and attacked her. Two of the individuals beat her in the face while the other beat her in the back of the head with a radio."

He said his daughter sustained a fractured skull, a facial fracture, and internal bleeding.

"Christy is recovering well considering what she's been through. She's up and around, she's walking," said David Galindo.

A single mom of two young children, she works two jobs to provide for her family. She plans to return to work at the detention center.

Her father relayed this message: "For the most part, she forgives the three individuals. She's praying for them and she hopes that one day they will begin to make the right choices. The reason why she jumped in to stop them was because the consequences of what they were getting ready to do would be a lot worse than what they were facing initially."

Her father says Christy will have another surgery on Friday to repair her facial fracture, but they expect her to be home in time for Christmas. He also shared that Christy's birthday was Wednesday.