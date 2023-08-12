Growing concern in North Texas as pollutants from Garland plant explosion spread

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The EPA acknowledged water, foam and other hazardous substances were not properly contained during the firefighting efforts at the Sherwin-Williams plant. Some of it entered nearby creeks.

That's where crews are focusing their work.

"The safety and security of all citizens has been our top priority from the very beginning, and it will remain our top priority as the cleanup continues."

Friday, the City of Garland, EPA and TCEQ reporting air quality, as well as water and sanitation systems still appear to be unaffected.

"So, there's not an immediate threat to any public health, anything like that, but out of an abundance of caution we're asking people not to go and swim and not to fish," EPA Federal On-Scene Coordinator Eric Delgado said.

"They said that it was okay, but I don't think so," Garland resident Eunice Glover said. "There's too many families, elderly, kids, people in general."

The TCEQ says the impacted creek spans just over 17 water miles. A dam has been built and water is being pumped into tanks to mitigate the spread of contaminants.

So far, 700,000 gallons of potentially impacted water have been removed with more expected in the coming days.

"It should be one of our urgencies, that we talk about amongst us and everyone else," Garland resident Edivauer Brown said.

"I think it will be best for us to clean it as fast as we can."

Meanwhile, water sampling on more than 45 miles of surrounding waterways has been completed and results are being analyzed.

Those who live in the 80 or so homes in the impacted area have been told contractors may be testing nearby water.

Once again, officials stressed this entire effort is expected to take weeks. The cause of Monday's fire is still under investigation.

The EPA has activated the Poison Control System for this incident. If you're not feeling well and believe it's because of what happened here, you can call the number listed on your screen. (1-800-222-1222.)