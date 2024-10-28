2 dead after home explodes, catches fire in Grayson County

A North Texas home exploded and burst into flames overnight, drawing first responders from at least eight agencies to a neighborhood in rural Grayson County near Van Alstyne.

CBS News affiliate KXII reported that two people died in the explosion, a man and a woman, just after 1 a.m. Monday. They have not yet been identified.

Video from CBS News Texas Chopper, which flew over the scene Monday afternoon, showed a three-car garage still standing next to a large field of debris. What was inside the remnants of the rest of the home was charred from the fire.

In a Facebook post, the volunteer fire department in Gunter, Texas, said it was one of several departments from Grayson and Collin counties that the Van Alstyne Fire Department called upon for mutual aid. No fire hydrants were near the home, so firefighters had to shuttle water to the scene.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal's office, which is leading the investigation, has not yet responded to a request for comment.