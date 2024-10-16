Grapevine Sam's Club launches soft opening almost two years after F-1 tornado

GRAPEVINE – Customers are preparing to pack into the Sam's Club in Grapevine for its soft reopening Wednesday evening. The store has been closed since a tornado tore through the area almost two years ago.

The Grapevine Sam's Club is reopening as the store's first all-digital location. It doesn't have any checkout lanes. Instead, customers will use the Scan and Go app on their smartphones. The store is also using AI-powered exit technology to check receipts at the door. Store management said this won't eliminate any jobs, and employees will work more with curbside orders.

December 13, 2022, is the day an F-1 tornado ravaged businesses and homes in Grapevine.

"We're very fortunate not to have any loss of life when that tornado hit," Grapevine Mayor Pro Tem Darlene Freed said.

Customers like Tam To are eagerly waiting to shop.

"I'm super excited, actually. This is the only Sam's Club I go to. Ever since it's been closed, I haven't been going to Sam's. I've been paying for a membership but not going."

"We all came together to make Sam's happen, and it's a true blessing for this community to get them to reopen," Freed said. "They're one of our biggest sales tax producers in the City of Grapevine, so we're super excited to see them come back."

Freed believes the club's reopening will have a ripple effect, boosting sales at other nearby businesses.

"Grapevine has hotels and businesses, and we're looking forward to being able to get our shopping back in Grapevine," Freed said.

"I'm excited, and I think the community is super excited for the soft opening. I think it's going to bring a lot of business and traffic back to the community," To said.

Doors for the grand reopening open at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The recommended arrival time is 7:30 a.m.