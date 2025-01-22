Grapevine native Post Malone collaborates with Oreo for a salty, sweet treat

Oreo is releasing a limited edition cookie pack inspired by North Texas' own, Post Malone.

The flavor is never-before-seen and inspired by Malone's taste twists, according to Oreo.

The cookie combines salted caramel and a shortbread flavor creme swirl. The cookies also feature nine unique embossments which Oreo said was personally curated by Malone. Some of the embossments include a sunflower for his single Sunflower and a butterfly for his 12 Carat Toothache vinyl.

Post Malone poses with his limited edition cookie pack, a collaboration with Oreo. Mondelēz International, Inc

"Can't believe they let me make my own OREO cookie. So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist — hope you love it as much as I do, 'cause I think it's the best OREO ever," Malone said. "It's the first time OREO has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me."

The limited edition cookie packs will be available for presale beginning Jan. 27. Oreo said fans can sign up for early access starting Jan. 27. Cookies will start hitting store shelves on Feb. 3 for a limited time while supplies last.

Malone hails from Grapevine.