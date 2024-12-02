Grand Prairie ISD votes in favor of firing embattled superintendent

GRAND PRAIRIE — The Grand Prairie Independent School District voted 5-2 on Monday in favor of terminating recently hired superintendent Dr. Jorge Arrendondo.

CBS News Texas

Arredondo was placed on administrative leave in September, three months after being chosen to lead the district.

The board voted in favor of the suspension to "protect the district and Dr. Arredondo." According to the district, Arredondo violated the district's policy around discrimination, harassment, and retaliation against district employees. The district has not provided any specifics about the allegations.

Arredondo's attorney, Mary Nix said they filed a lawsuit against the district, claiming the board broke his contract by not giving him any advance notice or explanation for putting him on leave in September. Arredondo also claimed the board violated his constitutional rights by discriminatory and defamatory statements against him, implying that he was favoring Hispanic students and staff, which he said was not true.

In October, a judge temporarily blocked the district from firing him.

The board has not publicly released any information about what warranted the proposed termination angering a number of Grand Prairie residents who spoke at Monday night's meeting.