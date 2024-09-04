Grand Prairie ISD closed again Thursday after "foaming agent" contaminates water

GRAND PRAIRIE – Grand Prairie ISD announced schools will be closed again Thursday after the city found a "foaming agent" in the water supply Tuesday evening. The foam resulted from a fire being extinguished, according to the mayor.

Eight GISD campuses will offer grab-and-go lunches from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at:

Ochoa STEM Academy at Ben Milam Elementary, 2030 Proctor Dr.

Global Leadership Academy at Barbara Bush Elementary, 511 E. Springdale Lane

Florence Hill Elementary, 4213 Robinson Rd.

Travis World Language Academy, 525 N. E. 15th St.

Rayburn Elementary STEAM Academy, 2800 Reforma Dr.

Bowie Fine Arts Academy, 425 Alice Dr.

Daniels Academy of Science and Math, 801 M L King Jr. Blvd.

Jackson Middle School, 350 Corn Valley Rd.

Water distribution will continue at Lone Star Park overnight and into Thursday.

Due to the ongoing water advisory in parts of Grand Prairie, The Epic and The Summit (for residents aged 50 and older) are opening their doors to the community, offering free access to showers and water fountains for affected residents.

On Wednesday, the school district and numerous city facilities were closed.

Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen addressed the situation Wednesday afternoon.

In a message sent to residents Tuesday, the city advised everyone within city limits north of I-20 to stop using tap water, except for flushing toilets, until further notice.

Wednesday morning, Jensen said the foaming agent was found in the water after "a huge fire was fought Tuesday night." He said the foaming agent got into the water system through a backflow event.

"It was an incident that we will learn from and move forward," Jensen said.