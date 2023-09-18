Granbury resident buys winning $1M Texas lottery ticket at Allsups

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Someone who lives in Granbury bought a potentially life changing, winning $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket at Allsups.

The store where the Million Dollar Loteria was sold is located at 2205 Conrad Hilton Blvd., in Cisco. This was the second of 10 top prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $378.2 million in total prizes, according to a news release from the government-operated lottery. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.29, including break-even prizes.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.