Gov. Abbott on shortlist for VP, Trump says

TEXAS - Former President Donald Trump said Gov. Greg Abbott is on his shortlist for Vice President during an interview with Fox News Thursday night. Trump appeared with Abbott in a joint interview.

Abbott's name came up last week as he campaigned for three Republican state representatives from Collin County in the upcoming March 5 primary.

After the event, Abbott told CBS News Texas' Jack Fink that his focus is on Texas, saying he could have run for a national office; however, he did not want to.

"I've already thought about running for reelection again and I can tell you from the people talking to me here today, taking pictures with me today, same thing I hear every day, Governor please stay in Texas, please run again," Abbott said. "That's what I hear every day from my fellow Texans and that's what I intend to do."

Some Texas Republicans consider @GovAbbott a potential vice president pick to run with former President Donald Trump. @cbs11jack asked the governor about this and his plans for re-election in 2026. https://t.co/eo1Prx9MUs pic.twitter.com/ZilMdGRnA3 — CBS News Texas (@CBSNewsTexas) February 25, 2024

The former president, who is the leading Republican candidate this year, toured Eagle Pass with Abbott on Thursday, meeting with border patrol agents and law enforcement, and was briefed on the state's operations.

Last week, Trump said his short list included South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.