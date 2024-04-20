Gov. Abbott issues emergency resources amid severe weather threat

NORTH TEXAS — Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to distribute emergency resources across the state ahead of severe weather.

"Texans are urged to monitor weather forecasts, make an emergency plan, and heed the guidance of state and local officials to protect yourselves and your loved ones," he said. "I thank our brave emergency response personnel who are working tirelessly to help keep Texas communities safe."

Our First Alert Weather Team issued severe weather warnings early Saturday morning amid thunderstorms with the possibility of small hail and localized flooding. The National Weather Service says the severe thunderstorms are threatening Central, East and South Texas, as well.

After Gov. Abbott's directive Saturday afternoon, TDEM deployed swiftwater boat squads, as well as game wardens and boat squads.

Other state resources have been on standby since earlier this week, per another directive by Gov. Abbott, including urban search & rescue teams; personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures; Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capabilities; and air/water/wastewater monitoring.