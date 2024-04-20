First Alert Weather: Thunderstorms, potential flooding amid cooler temps across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — A Weather Alert has been issued for today due to thunderstorms and the potential for localized flooding this afternoon. Our first round of rain and storms is making its way across North Texas with heavy rain, lightning, and small hail. Keep the rain gear handy as more showers and storms are on the way this afternoon.

The storms we are seeing now on First Alert Radar will continue to track east this morning, giving us a lull in activity around midday.

Then another round will move in from the east this afternoon and evening. Most storms will remain below severe limits, but small hail is possible. Please watch out for localized flooding later today as many areas will see 1"-3" of rain today.

By this evening, the rain heads east leaving the clouds in their wake.

You will also want the jackets today with temperatures holding steady in the 50s to even dropping a few degrees this afternoon.

Our Sunday starts off with cloud cover but gives way to sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s. The work week starts off with sunny skies before more rain returns Wednesday into the weekend.