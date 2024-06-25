Google searches for WNBA, Dallas Wings increased in May

In May, the WNBA reached a new all-time high in searches, according to Google.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever were the top trending sports team, followed by the Las Vegas Aces.

Honing in locally, searches for the WNBA Dallas Wings also spiked in May. The WNBA has been grabbing the attention of sports fans nationally and the Dallas Wings are no exception.

The Wings are flying to Dallas

Starting in 2026, the Wings will play at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. This includes a 15-year, $19 million use agreement for the WNBA team to relocate from their current facility in Arlington.

The Wings have called the College Park Center at UT Arlington home since 2016.

Sold out game days

This season, for the first time ever, the Wings sold out their season ticket memberships.

The WNBA team says there's now a waitlist for season tickets. It includes benefits perks such as presale access to 2024 WNBA playoff games and discounted tickets to other 2024 regular-season games.

It's safe to say the WNBA has been on fire this season–just in the preseason alone, the Wings' first game against the Fever in Arlington sold out.

The team also sold out their first three regular-season games – both of their games with the Chicago Sky and their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces.

The team said there has been an overall ticket sales revenue increase of 220%, including over a 1,200% increase in individual ticket sales revenue.

According to Google, this year alone, searches for WNBA scores increased 7,550%.

2024 WNBA Draft

The WNBA Draft was a hot topic so far this year after Clark had a landmark season with the Iowa Hawkeyes–she was the No. 1 pick overall.

This year, the Wings drafted Jacy Sheldon in pick No. 5; Carla Leite in pick No. 9; and Ashley Owusu in pick No. 33.

Owusu was waived by the team in May.