Gerber recalls Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - A caution for families in North Texas about certain infant formula recently recalled by Perrigo for potentially containing a bacteria that can lead to illness in infants.

On March 17, Perrigo issued a voluntary recall of some lots of 12.4 ounce, 30.6 ounce and 19.4 ounce Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered infant formula due to the potential presence of the bacteria Cronobacter. The recalled product was manufactured at Perrigo's Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin facility. These bacteria can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages, but is very serious in babies.

The first symptoms of Cronobacter infection in infants are usually a fever, accompanied by poor feeding, excessive crying or very low energy. In babies less than two months old, the bacteria can get in the blood or make the lining surrounding the brain and spine swell.

If your child is experiencing these symptoms, notify your pediatrician and seek medical care immediately.

City of Dallas parents enrolled in WIC, who have bought the recalled formula, can follow the recall directions and contact the Gerber Parent Resource Center on behalf of Perrigo at 1-800-777-7690. Or they can return the formula purchased with benefits to the WIC clinic.

Perrigo's announcement indicated that no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of the bacteria and no adverse events were reported.

Consumers who purchased the product after March 5, should check their formula's Lot Codes and "use by" dates, which can be found on the bottom of the package. No other lot codes are impacted by this recall. Any consumers who purchased product with matching codes should discontinue use and return the product to the store for replacement.

For more information on the recall and specific lot codes