Protest encampment forcibly dismantled, arrests made at UT-Austin

AUSTIN — Chaos erupted at the University of Texas in Austin Monday as police moved in to make arrests and forcibly dismantle a protest encampment.

Protesters chanting, "Free Palestine" set up encampments on the South Lawn.

The University said protesters ignored repeated directives from the administration and law enforcement to remove their tents and University staff who tried to confiscate the tents were attacked physically and verbally.

Baseball-sized rocks were found strategically placed within the encampment.

"No encampments will be allowed," Gov. Greg Abbott said via social media. "Instead, arrests are being made."

State troopers in riot gear moved in.

The encampment was dismantled by UT and partner law enforcement agencies and several protesters were arrested.

"On Saturday the University received extensive online threats from a group organizing today's protest," UT said in a statement. "These threats have been reported to local, state and federal law enforcement. Since October and prior to April 24, no fewer than 13 pro-Palestinian free speech events were held on the UT campus, and four since then, largely without incident. The university will continue to support the free speech and assembly rights of our community while also enforcing its Institutional Rules."

Students at UT-Austin and across the country have been calling on school boards to sever financial ties with companies and institutions that support Israel.

Last Wednesday, hundreds of UT-Austin students walked out of class in support of Palestine. At the time, University president Jay Hartzell said people not affiliated with the school joined that protest and ignored University officials' pleas to disperse. Dozens of state troopers in riot gear asked the students to disperse. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said law enforcement officers arrested at least 30 people last Wednesday.

Across the country, nearly a thousand demonstrators have since been arrested on college campuses.