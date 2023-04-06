Garland police step up patrols after calls increase at local skate park

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Since it opened last fall, the Boneyard Garland has gained recognition as the state's second largest skatepark.

Longtime Garland resident Debbie Hale said ever since it opened behind her home, she's lost a lot of sleep.

"It gets so loud at three o'clock in the morning," she said. "There are kids out there. We have even looked over our fence and can see kids playing, hollering out there, screaming."

She said this isn't the only issue.

"The church has talked to us and said they've been broken into three times already," she said. "There's been shooting. We don't know where it's coming from."

Garland police said they've received a number of calls for service at the skate park. Recently, they've made arrests for outstanding warrants, drug possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon and now, they're stepping up patrols.

"This is new activity because what you have currently is the weather starting to change," Lt. Richard Maldonado said. "It's starting to get a little warmer, so more kids are going to the actual park."

Parents and skaters believe only a small number of people are responsible for the illegal activity.

"It's just a bunch of kids doing stuff for attention and up here, you won't see a lot of that," Keyomi Robinson said.

"My son is younger," Tricia Cutcher said. "We come after school and on weekends during the day. Everybody has been really respectful."

"I'd like to see panic phones and police out there watching it," Hale said. "Making sure it gets shut down at a regular time."

"You're going to see officers in and around the area," Maldonado said. "They're going to patrol the areas actively to see if they come across anything beforehand."

Police also stress if you're visiting the skate park and see any unusual activity, don't be afraid to call. They will respond.