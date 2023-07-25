Garland police searching for 2 suspects connected to Shiloh Road shooting

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Garland police are searching for two suspects connected to the murder of 33-year-old Brisen Dewayne Dunn.

On July 18 around 7:20 p.m., two men on gas-powered scooters were shot by suspects in a vehicle in the 3300 block of South Shiloh Road. The suspects then fled the scene.

Both of the men who were shot were taken to a local hospital. One of the men, later identified as Dunn, died at the hospital.

Garland police have identified Jesus Roberto Trevino as one of the suspects in the shooting. He is wanted for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jesus Trevino Garland Police Department

Police are still trying to identify the second suspect, who was last seen leaving the area of 11438 LBJ Freeway in Dallas on the day of the offense. The suspect is pictured below.

Have you seen this person? Garland Police Department

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trevino or with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.