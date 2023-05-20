Garland police arrest delivery driver allegedly responsible for multiple road rage incidents

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Garland police have arrested a delivery driver they believe is responsible for three road rage incidents, including one incident that took Cesar Moreno-Pompa's life.

"He was a big support for my family," Oralia Moreno said. "He was there for my parents always working. He was always like a helping hand for everybody."

It's been more than six months Moreno-Pompa was fatally shot in what Garland police believe was a road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway.

"It's been really hard, like no sleep for me just thinking that the suspect was out there doing who knows what to other people," Oralia said.

Oralia said this incident was unprovoked. Her family had shared cell phone video they say shows that, also hoping it would lead to an arrest.

They say it was recorded moments before the incident occurred by the passenger in Moreno-Pompa's car and briefly shows the suspect's black Kia SUV.

"Officers yesterday arrested Davante Chatman, 30 years old, of Dallas," Garland Police Department's Lieutenant Richard Maldonado said.

Through their investigation, police have not only been able to charge Chatman with Moreno-Pompa's murder, but also the shooting of a man last January and threatening another driver with a gun last week.

"The victim of that incident was able to get a vehicle tag which is what cemented the entire case together," Maldonado said. "He was interviewed by detectives and yes, he has admitted to involvement in all three incidents."

Arrest documents show Chatman told police he drove the Kia for work every day to deliver for LSO. Records show he has a prior criminal history, which includes residential robbery.

"There should be an extensive background check and stuff like that, not anyone should be allowed to be doing stuff like that," Oralia said.

Regarding Moreno-Pompa, investigators say Chatman stated he was sorry, cried and said he hoped he could one day apologize to the victim's family.

"I'm happy they caught him," close family friend Leticia Garcia said. "We're all happy and I think it's the best thing that he's already caught and not causing any more hurt for anybody else."

Chatman is currently being held at the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been issued.

Garland police say they're now encouraging neighboring police departments to look at their road rage incidents to see if anything matches up with this suspect.

CBS News Texas did reach out to LSO for comment and are waiting for a response.