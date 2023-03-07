Watch CBS News
Local News

Garland police investigate officer-involved shooting

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

Garland police investigate officer-involved shooting
Garland police investigate officer-involved shooting 02:05

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Garland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Monday just before 5:45 p.m. near a home on Glenhaven Drive at Bullock Drive.

Police say it began as a traffic stop attempt – the driver failed to stop and a slow speed chase ensued. The chase ended in the cul-de-sac on Glenhaven Drive.

The driver was wounded and taken to Presbyterian Dallas. There is no word on his current condition. 

No officers have been hurt. 

First published on March 6, 2023 / 6:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.