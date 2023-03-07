Garland police investigate officer-involved shooting
GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Garland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
It happened Monday just before 5:45 p.m. near a home on Glenhaven Drive at Bullock Drive.
Police say it began as a traffic stop attempt – the driver failed to stop and a slow speed chase ensued. The chase ended in the cul-de-sac on Glenhaven Drive.
The driver was wounded and taken to Presbyterian Dallas. There is no word on his current condition.
No officers have been hurt.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.