Garland police investigate officer-involved shooting

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Garland police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Monday just before 5:45 p.m. near a home on Glenhaven Drive at Bullock Drive.

Police say it began as a traffic stop attempt – the driver failed to stop and a slow speed chase ensued. The chase ended in the cul-de-sac on Glenhaven Drive.

The driver was wounded and taken to Presbyterian Dallas. There is no word on his current condition.

No officers have been hurt.