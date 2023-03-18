Garland man returns fire, kills 2 during alleged attempted burglary

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Garland man shot and killed two men on Saturday morning as they allegedly broke into his apartment and began shooting at him.

Police said that at about 2:30 a.m. on March 18, officers responded to a call from an apartment complex in the 4300 block of North Garland Avenue. The caller told dispatchers there was a burglary in progress and that gunshots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One was inside the apartment unit, the other outside. Paramedics began administering first aid, but the two men died at the scene.

The resident told investigators that the two men had forced their way into the unit and began firing at him. He grabbed his gun and returned fire, striking and killing both.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the alleged burglars.

Police said they are working to figure out why this specific apartment was targeted. Their investigation is ongoing.