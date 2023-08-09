Garland apartment complex tenants go without A/C for days: Know your rights

Garland apartment complex tenants go without A/C for days: Know your rights

Garland apartment complex tenants go without A/C for days: Know your rights

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - As we continue to experience temperatures above 100 degrees, several tenants at the Crestridge Apartments in Garland say they've been without working A/C for days.

"It's been very stressful," Alfredo Casco said. "It has been seven days."

Using a translator, he tells CBS News Texas his two young children are suffering.

"It's stressful because their children can't sleep because of the heat so they bathe, but it doesn't work," the translator said. "They have reported it but they haven't helped."

A representative for the complex says they're working to install window units, which CBS News Texas observed Tuesday. They wouldn't comment any further.

Meanwhile, tenants are wondering what rights they have.

"Your repair rights are triggered when you submit something in writing to the landlord," Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas Supervising Attorney Farwah Raza said. "Ideally, you want to do it by certified mail, return receipt requested. That's not a requirement that's the ideal."

Raza said if the situation affects your health and safety, a landlord should make repairs quickly.

If the situation is not being resolved, a tenant who is up to date on rent can file a repair and remedy suit against the landlord in a justice of peace court.

"You can ask for a whole host of things, including if you want the A/C to work or your rent to be reduced," Raza said.

Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas can help tenants through this process. The nonprofit will be hosting a free repair and remedy clinic August 24 at the Dallas County North Dallas Government Center, Suite 4300, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas will be hosting a free repair and remedy clinic August 24 at the Dallas County North Dallas Government Center, Suite 4300, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas

If you find yourself without A/C and in need of emergency assistance, Dallas County Health and Human Services is offering free window units. There are certain income qualifications. If interested, you can apply by calling 214-819-1976.